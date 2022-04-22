Two rockets fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, IDF says

Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the military said Friday night.

One of the rockets crashed in an open field on the Israeli side of the border barrier while another fell short and landed in the city of Beit Hanoun on the northeast edge of Gaza.

Footage of the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel ( Video: Video: Ben Ben Nursery Netiav HaAsara, Bitachon Sade News )

The rocket that landed in Beit Hanoun exploded near a UN facility that operates as a school. The Palestinians reported one passerby was lightly injured in the explosion and was taken to a local hospital.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage on the Israeli side.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the launches did not set off air raid sirens in Israeli communities bordering the Palestinian enclave.

This is the third time that rockets launched from Gaza landed in southern Israel within less than a week.

On Wednesday, Gaza terrorists launched a rocket that crashed in the southern city of Sderot, causing damage to a residential home and several cars. The military said that the Iron Dome missile defense system was not activated.

In response, the IDF struck that night what it called "an underground complex in Gaza used to produce rocket engines" which will "significantly impede rocket manufacturing capabilities in Gaza". It added that "we hold Hamas responsible for all terrorist activities emanating from Gaza". Several Hamas air defense positions were also destroyed in an attack.

Sirens blared again around 2:30am and several Iron Dome interceptors were launched. The military said they were triggered by machinegun fire targeting Israeli fighter jets and that the firing of the interceptors was being investigated. The fighter jets returned to base unscathed.