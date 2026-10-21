Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to launch a major new military offensive against Iran earlier this month, but President Donald Trump blocked the operation over concerns about restarting the war ahead of the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the plans.

According to the FT, Netanyahu instructed the Israeli military to prepare a multi-day bombing campaign for the weekend of October 10, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, power plants and other civilian infrastructure, as well as sites associated with the regime. The planned offensive was intended to surpass the intensity of the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign launched in February.

Gallery Report: Netanyahu planned massive Iran attack, but Trump blocked it ( Photo: ATTA KENARE / AFP, JOE RAEDLE / AFP, Anna Moneymaker / AFP )

The operation was ultimately shelved because of Trump's opposition, although both leaders have continued threatening renewed military action against Tehran. One person familiar with the discussions told the FT that another round of strikes in the coming weeks remained a realistic possibility, potentially involving both Israel and the United States.

"There will either be a deal or an attack," the person said, suggesting that Washington hopes to force Iran into an agreement addressing its nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which much of the world's oil passes.

The report said Israeli officials had presented their American counterparts with an updated list of Iranian targets based on newly collected intelligence. The list reportedly includes civilian infrastructure sites that were not attacked during the previous campaign.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Israel on Monday for talks with Netanyahu and other senior officials, according to an Israeli official cited by the newspaper. It remains unclear whether Washington had been expected to participate directly in the operation originally planned for October 10.

Another person familiar with the matter suggested that Israel's military preparations could also have been intended to increase pressure on Tehran during negotiations, emphasizing that the ultimate decision on renewed hostilities rested with Trump.

Deputy White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the FT that Iran was in extremely poor economic and military condition and that U.S. efforts to blockade Iranian ports while facilitating Gulf oil exports were succeeding. She explicitly ruled out American strikes before the midterm elections.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

The revelations come amid heightened military readiness in Israel ahead of the October 27 parliamentary election. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered troops to remain on their bases beginning Thursday, suspending leave through election day to ensure voting can proceed safely.

Trump has meanwhile publicly endorsed Netanyahu's re-election bid and intensified his warnings to Tehran. On Sunday, he suggested that Washington could be forced to confront Iran without Israeli support if Netanyahu lost, while threatening further military action unless Iran changed course.

In a video released Monday from an Israeli air base, Netanyahu told Trump that they had unfinished business to complete together. Trump responded by praising the Israeli prime minister and expressing confidence in their partnership.

According to the FT, current and former Israeli security officials fear that a new war launched so close to the election could undermine the democratic process. Even if Netanyahu loses, he could remain caretaker prime minister for weeks while coalition negotiations proceed, retaining the legal authority to order military action.