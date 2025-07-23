'More than a hunk of metal': IDF soldiers in Gaza uncover tractor stolen from Kfar Aza on October 7

Amid intense fighting in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun, the IDF’s Givati Brigade reservists made an unexpected find during a mission to expose terrorist infrastructure in northern Gaza: a tractor stolen from Israel by terrorists on October 7, 2023.
After confirming over the weekend that the tractor belonged to the Kfar Aza and Mefalsim cooperative farm, the soldiers resolved to bring it back. On Wednesday they returned the tractor to its owners in Kibbutz Kfar Aza.
Tomer, one of the soldiers, told Ynet the team knew immediately the tractor had to return home. The next day, with their battalion commander, they towed it using a D9 bulldozer in a heavily guarded convoy back to Israel.
“This isn’t just another mission; it’s a ray of hope,” he said. “We’ve been here over 650 days until the mission is complete. Finding a hostage would be the brightest moment.” The soldiers left Gaza specifically to deliver the tractor to the fields of Kfar Aza, where Reuven Nir, the farm’s manager, and kibbutz members Zohar Shafak and David Bing awaited.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Though the tractor requires repairs, its return carries deep significance. “It’s just a tractor, but this moment is emotional,” Reuven said, addressing the soldiers. “We farm to the last meter (3.3 feet) of the border, relying on you.”
Zohar Shafak called the soldiers working tirelessly in Gaza heroes. “This is more than a hunk of metal; it’s symbolic for farmers who have worked this land for years. It’s about love for the land and recovery.
“We hope you’ll bring back our hostages—Gali and Zivi from Kfar Aza, Omri Miran from Nahal Oz, everyone.” Despite the ongoing hardship, he noted the shared emotion between soldiers and farmers offers a glimmer of hope.