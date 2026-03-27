Report: Pentagon considers sending 10,000 additional troops to Middle East

The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional U.S. ground troops to the Middle East to expand President Donald Trump’s military options as he weighs potential peace talks with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Defense Department officials familiar with the planning.
According to the report, the proposed deployment would likely include infantry units and armored vehicles. The additional forces would supplement roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division who have already been ordered to the region.
It remains unclear where exactly the additional troops would be stationed. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that they would likely be positioned within striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export terminal located off the country’s coast.
Trump has repeatedly said he intends to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with or without support from U.S. allies.
“All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War. As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal,” Anna Kelly, deputy White House press secretary, told the newspaper.
A spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, declined to comment, according to the report.