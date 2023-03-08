Israel releases footage from daring Jenin counterterror op

Israel Police released on Wednesday helmet cam footage captured by fighters of the elite counterterrorism unit Yamam during a raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin the day before in which six Palestinians were killed, including Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha who shot and killed Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in Huwara last week.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The footage shows CTU troops as they traverse through the narrow alleys of a densely populated urban area, closing in on the suspect's hideout under heavy militant fire.

Israeli forces closing in on Huwara terrorist in Jenin ( Video: Israel Police )

Kharousha — a Hamas operative — was laid to rest in Nablus on Wednesday. A wayward crowd of mourners clashed with Palestinian security forces, which are affiliated with the rival Fatah faction. The altercation prompted troops to deploy stun grenades near Kharousha's body, forcing the crowd to scatter.

Israeli intelligence zeroed in on Kharousha's identity, as well as his general escape route, within hours of the deadly shooting attack on the Yaniv brothers. His sons, who were apprehended by Israeli security forces on Tuesday, facilitated his escape from Huwara to Jenin where he was ultimately killed.

The operation for Kharousha's capture received the go-ahead on Monday after intelligence suggested that it would have a high probability of succeeding. "His sons hid him in Jenin thinking it would be safe for him, but they can't hide from us," an Israeli security official said. "Not in Jenin nor Nablus."

1 View gallery Elite Israeli counterterror troops in Jenin ( Photo: Israel Police )

During the raid, troops deployed the so-called "pressure cooker" tactic, which included firing a missile at the building where Kharousha and other suspects were holed up in an attempt to flush them out.