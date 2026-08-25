From the battlefield to New York: Israel’s reservists can heal a divided nation

An Israeli organization that supports military reservists and their families is bringing a program focused on bridging political and social divides to Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey this week.

The Nifgashim Movement, founded in 2022, says its initiative grew out of the experience of reserve soldiers who served for extended periods alongside people from sharply different religious, political and geographic backgrounds during the war that began after October 7.

According to the organization, those divisions did not disappear during military service, but reservists developed a stronger sense of trust, mutual responsibility and shared purpose while serving together.

Gallery Reservists from different religious backgrounds and world view serve together ( Photo: Courtesy )

Nifgashim argues that many reservists have returned home to find that the political and social tensions that preceded the war have re-emerged. The organization is seeking to use the experience of reserve service as a model for dialogue within Israeli society and between Israel and Jewish communities abroad.

At the same time, many reservists and their families continue to face practical challenges after hundreds of days of service, including damage to businesses and careers, strain on family life and physical and mental health difficulties.

Through its Israeli Reservist Community, Nifgashim provides assistance with employment, legal issues, family needs and access to benefits. The organization says it supports tens of thousands of reservists and relatives.

One of its main initiatives, called Iron Duo, pairs two reservists from different backgrounds and with differing worldviews. In public appearances, the participants discuss their disagreements and their experiences serving together, with the broader message that unity does not require political or ideological uniformity.

Nifgashim says the program has reached more than 50,000 participants at schools, workplaces and community events across Israel.

Helping soldiers from all walks of life ( Photo: Courtesy )

The group is now bringing the initiative to the United States in an effort to engage American Jewish communities and young adults.

Leading the visit are Yoav Tzivoni, who was severely wounded in Gaza, lost a leg and has undergone 33 surgeries, and David Solomon, founder and CEO of Nifgashim and founder of the Israeli Reservist Community. Solomon is also a reserve commander and combat soldier who helped establish Hashmonaim, the IDF’s first Haredi brigade.

“Reservists are at a crossroads,” Solomon said. “After hundreds of days of fighting and the enormous price they and their families have paid, the question is what story they will tell themselves: that they gave everything and were left alone, or that the Jewish people embraced them, stood beside them and their families, and gave them the strength to keep contributing, leading and making an impact.”

“At Nifgashim, we believe the generation that fought to save Israel can also be the generation that reconnects and rebuilds it,” he added. “Our mission is to embrace reservists and their families, give them the tools and platform to lead, and together write a new, united future for Israel and the Jewish people.”

The organization is scheduled to hold an event Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Israel Hesed Center in Lawrence, New York, followed by a second event Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Deal, New Jersey.