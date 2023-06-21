IDF carries out targeted killing on West Bank, for the first time in 20 years

The IDF on Wednesday, launched an areal strike on a terror squad that carried out a drive-by shooting attack on the Jalama border crossing from the northern West Bank into Israel and killed its four members. Such targeted killing from the air had not been seen on the West Bank in 20 years.
In a joint statement, the military and the Shin Bet said the squad had launched numerous shooting attacks on settlements in the area. "IDF forces, with the exact intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, identified a suspicious car with a four-man terror squad that had carried out a shooting attack near Jalame. After identifying the squad, an IDF manned aircraft opened fire and eliminated the squad," the statement said.
The military had been under pressure to increase its operational scope in dealing with the increase of terrorist attacks originating from the cities of Jenin and Nablus in the northern West Bank in recent months but have also spread to other parts. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the use of a manned aircraft for the targeted killing.
On Tuesday, two terrorists murdered four Israeli men and wounded four others when they opened fire on a restaurant and gas station outside the settlement of Eli. One of the terrorists was killed by an armed civilian on the scene and the IDF shot the second man after a 2-hour manhunt.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the squad was responsible for attacks in the Jenin area and praised the force's successful "targeted killing," on his Twitter feed. "We will respond to terror resolutely and with a heavy hand and will use all means at our disposal," he said. "We will exact a heavy price from every terrorist and his senders and will chase them down," he said.