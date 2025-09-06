After 701 days in captivity, family approves first image of hostage Alon Ohel

The Ohel family has authorized the release of an image of hostage Alon Ohel taken from a Hamas video in which he appears alongside fellow captive Guy Gilboa Dalal. It is the first visual proof from Gaza showing Ohel, who has been held in captivity for 701 days.
“We were shocked to see Alon’s condition,” the family said Friday. “After consultations with leading eye specialists in Israel and abroad, it is clear that Alon has lost sight in his right eye. His frequent blinking indicates severe difficulty in focusing and maintaining vision.”
The Hamas video, which the family asked not to publish in full, includes a brief moment showing Ohel. It is the first recorded evidence of him since the October 7, 2023, attack. “No international law permits holding a wounded civilian hostage without proper medical care,” the family stressed. “Responsibility for Alon’s safety lies with his captors and with the Hamas leadership, who are bound by international law to safeguard his life and health.”
The family also highlighted Ohel’s foreign citizenships: “Alon is not only an Israeli citizen, but also a citizen of Serbia and Germany. The international community will not remain silent if his medical condition worsens,” they said, adding that they are in contact with U.S. envoy for hostages Steve Witkoff as well as Serbian and German officials.
In the video, most of the footage shows Gilboa Dalal traveling in a car, which he says is moving through Gaza City ahead of an Israeli military operation. At one point, he encounters Ohel and speaks with him briefly. Gilboa Dalal states the date is August 28, 2025, and appeals directly: “All we want is for this to end. We want to return to our families. Please, bring us back.”