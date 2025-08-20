'Alon's waiting for Israel to save him,' says hostage's father amid preparations for Gaza offensive

Alon Ohel remains in captivity, reportedly severely wounded and losing his eyesight while living under harsh conditions in a tunnel about 40 meters underground. “We’ve already seen videos showing what they are going through,” Kobi Ohel said.

Alon Ohel remains in captivity, reportedly severely wounded and losing his eyesight while living under harsh conditions in a tunnel about 40 meters underground. “We’ve already seen videos showing what they are going through,” Kobi Ohel said.

Alon Ohel remains in captivity, reportedly severely wounded and losing his eyesight while living under harsh conditions in a tunnel about 40 meters underground. “We’ve already seen videos showing what they are going through,” Kobi Ohel said.

, noting that Alon has been alone since February when other hostages held with him were released. “Half a year has passed since then and nothing has happened. That’s why I say now is the moment to reach a deal,” he said.

, noting that Alon has been alone since February when other hostages held with him were released. “Half a year has passed since then and nothing has happened. That’s why I say now is the moment to reach a deal,” he said.

Earlier this week, the family called for a national referendum on a potential agreement. Ohel reiterated the demand, saying a majority of Israelis support a deal. “If the Israeli government struggles to make the decision, then hold a referendum. It’s a democratic tool to consider what the people want,” he said.

Earlier this week, the family called for a national referendum on a potential agreement. Ohel reiterated the demand, saying a majority of Israelis support a deal. “If the Israeli government struggles to make the decision, then hold a referendum. It’s a democratic tool to consider what the people want,” he said.

Earlier this week, the family called for a national referendum on a potential agreement. Ohel reiterated the demand, saying a majority of Israelis support a deal. “If the Israeli government struggles to make the decision, then hold a referendum. It’s a democratic tool to consider what the people want,” he said.

Ohel also addressed the cancellation of a planned second nationwide protest on Sunday, explaining that event schedules often shift. “We constantly organize events in parallel. There’s nothing specific behind this,” he said.

Ohel also addressed the cancellation of a planned second nationwide protest on Sunday, explaining that event schedules often shift. “We constantly organize events in parallel. There’s nothing specific behind this,” he said.

Ohel also addressed the cancellation of a planned second nationwide protest on Sunday, explaining that event schedules often shift. “We constantly organize events in parallel. There’s nothing specific behind this,” he said.