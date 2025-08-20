'Alon's waiting for Israel to save him,' says hostage's father amid preparations for Gaza offensive

“The only operation Israel should be focused on now is rescuing the hostages,” Ohel told Ynetnews.
Alon Ohel remains in captivity, reportedly severely wounded and losing his eyesight while living under harsh conditions in a tunnel about 40 meters underground. “We’ve already seen videos showing what they are going through,” Kobi Ohel said.
He stressed his son’s isolation, noting that Alon has been alone since February when other hostages held with him were released. “Half a year has passed since then and nothing has happened. That’s why I say now is the moment to reach a deal,” he said.
Earlier this week, the family called for a national referendum on a potential agreement. Ohel reiterated the demand, saying a majority of Israelis support a deal. “If the Israeli government struggles to make the decision, then hold a referendum. It’s a democratic tool to consider what the people want,” he said.
Ohel also addressed the cancellation of a planned second nationwide protest on Sunday, explaining that event schedules often shift. “We constantly organize events in parallel. There’s nothing specific behind this,” he said.
Returning to his central message, Ohel said, “I want to believe with great hope that if there is a chance for a deal—and I know there is—this is the only way to save Alon and the other hostages. I have been living in anxiety for over 680 days. I demand one thing: save the lives of Alon and the hostages and bring them home.”
Regarding Israel’s planned military operation in Gaza and mass mobilization of reservists, he said, “The combination of military force and negotiations will ultimately bring the hostages home. But the negotiating table is far more significant. To bring Alon back alive there must be a deal.”
He added emotionally, “I want to feel Alon’s hug again. I want to see his smile. Alon is a young man with plans for the future and he will fulfill them.”
Hamas response and Israeli consultations
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations this week after receiving Hamas’ response to the latest proposal. Officials said he is seeking “only a comprehensive deal” not a partial one. The security cabinet is expected to convene Thursday after which Israel will issue its formal reply.
Earlier this week, the Prime Minister’s Office outlined Israel’s five principles for ending the war: disarm Hamas, return all hostages, demilitarize the Gaza Strip, maintain Israeli security control in Gaza and establish an alternative civilian administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.