Yemen braces for Israeli retaliation after Houthi missile strike

Yemen was bracing for an Israeli retaliation after the Houthi rebels fired a missile at Israel on Sunday. Although the missile caused little damage and no injury, sources in Yemen said the Hodeida port would not be able to stand another Israeli attack after the strike in July, which was in response to a drone launched by the Houthis that exploded in Tel Aviv.
According to the Saudi-owned, London-based Arabic A-Sharq Al-Awast newspaper, there was growing fear of an Israeli attack that may come soon. A government official in Yemen said that the expected scope and objectives of an Israeli attack were unclear and may worsen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen which include floods, food shortages, and diseases.
Abdel Rahman, who works at the port of Hodeidah, told the newspaper that any further attack on it would put it completely out of business. According to him, the port was currently operating with only simple means.
Aid organizations also warned of an attack on the port of Hodeidah, which, according to them, would spell disaster for the population in the areas controlled by the Houthis. Around 70% of the food and fuel the population consumes comes through the area controlled by the Houthis.
The latest Houthi attack failed and did not result in casualties, which could define the extent of Israel's retaliation. The issue may be discussed in Monday's security cabinet meeting after Netanyahu hinted at a harsh response. "They should have known that Israel would exact a heavy price after an attack on Israeli soil, Netanyahu said. "Anyone who needs a reminder on this matter is welcome to visit the port of Hodeidah, anyone who attacks us will not escape from our reach."
On Sunday, Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said Israel would continue to defend itself. "We know how to react against all those who seek to hurt us with a long and strong arm."
The Israeli strike on Hodeidah was carried out using an array of aircraft, including the F-35 (Adir) and the Boeing 707 aircraft for refueling mid-air during the long 1,700 km flight to the target, an even longer distance than the distance it would take to reach Iran.
In July, the IDF said it had targeted energy infrastructure that was used to fund the Houthis and was not meant to harm civilian purposes. According to reports at least 14 people were killed. Although humanitarian aid arrives through this port, it also serves as a main gate for supplies for the Houthis' military aggression and its control over large parts of Yemen.