Haredi newspaper attacks Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount obsession in Arabic

When National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced plans to erect a synagogue on the Temple Mount , it ignited yet another firestorm of controversy. Yated Ne'eman, a Haredi publication, branded him a "political arsonist," accusing him of "stirring tensions once more, endangering the residents of the Holy Land." This message, echoing the sentiments of the Lithuanian stream, appeared prominently in Arabic on the front page of the Tuesday edition, asserting that "Ben-Gvir's statement is serious."

2 View gallery Haredi paper attacks Ben-Gvir in Arabic

Below the Arabic, the message read in Hebrew: "It is well-known that according to all Jewish legal authorities throughout the ages, Jews are strictly forbidden to ascend Temple Mount (referred to by Muslims as 'Al-Aqsa Compound'), and this view has not changed and remains in place," stated the front page of the publication, one of the official outlets of the United Torah Judaism party.

The editor of the ultra-Orthodox weekly B'Kehila responded to Yated Ne'eman's front page, stating – in Arabic as well – that "what is disappointing is that the Degel HaTorah party does not invest even half the resources and energy in the embarrassing conscription law as it does in the battle against Ben-Gvir."

Ben-Gvir's comments, made yesterday, reverberated around the world, noted a senior Israeli government minister. Once again, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that there is no change in the status quo at the site. However, Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party seems increasingly bold concerning this explosive issue, which could anger many Middle Eastern countries – a point previously warned by the security establishment as potentially "igniting the Middle East."

Ben-Gvir going to Temple Mount ( Video: Otzma Yehudit )

Condemnations of Ben-Gvir's statement on Israel's Army Radio came from his government colleagues and from mediators in hostage negotiations who warned of the implications. Qatar, currently mediating talks between Israel and Hamas for a hostage deal, was the latest to denounce his statement. "The Israeli minister calls for establishing a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, an attempt to alter the historical and legal status of the site."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry warned that "such statements could impact efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza." Previously, Egypt, also a mediator in the talks, issued a condemnation of Ben-Gvir's statements. "Israel bears responsibility to adhere to the status quo at Al-Aqsa," it stated.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel from the Haredi Shas Party said that "Prime Minister Netanyahu must immediately act to put Ben-Gvir in his place regarding his statements this morning about the Temple Mount. His irresponsible words test Israel's strategic alliances with Muslim countries that constitute a coalition in the fight against the Iranian axis of evil. His lack of wisdom could come at a great cost."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said that "any change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, especially during wartime, must be conducted professionally in the cabinet, considering all implications and consequences." He called Ben-Gvir's statement "irresponsible, populist, unnecessary and foolish." Likud Knesset member Eli Dallal also addressed Netanyahu "with deep and sincere concern, given the irresponsible conduct of National Security Minister Ben-Gvir." He urged Netanyahu "to make it clear to Ben-Gvir unequivocally that such actions and statements cannot persist."

2 View gallery Gallant criticizes Ben-Gvir, but can Netanyahu control him? ( Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Elad Malka, Arnon Segal )

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also condemned Ben-Gvir, stating that "undermining the status quo on Temple Mount is a dangerous, unnecessary, and irresponsible act. Ben-Gvir's actions endanger Israel's national security and its international standing." Opposition leader Yair Lapid also criticized the National Security Minister, as well as Netanyahu, for failing to address Ben-Gvir's statements.

However, it seems that Otzma Yehudit is unfazed by the remarks from their partners in the government and coalition. Kan News reported Monday night that Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu of Otzma Yehudit decided to allocate $540,000 from his ministry's funds to promote guided tours on the Temple Mount, for the first time with state funding. According to the Heritage Ministry, these tours will include "Jewish heritage on the Mount, presented in a historical version free of alternative facts."

Tours are expected to commence in the coming weeks, ahead of the High Holiday season. To secure the necessary approval, the CEO of the Heritage Ministry approached the director general of Ben-Gvir's office, who ensured police approval, according to recent documents showing a shift in on-the-ground policy. Amir Arzani, deputy commander of the Jerusalem District, sent police approval for the government-sponsored tours at the site.

The Heritage Ministry stated that "the intention is to operate guided tours on the Temple Mount, allowing, for the first time, tens of thousands of Jews and hundreds of thousands of tourists who ascend the Mount annually to hear about the Jewish heritage of the mount in an accurate historical version, free from alternative facts and false narratives promoted to advance an antisemitic agenda."