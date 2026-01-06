PTSD disability recognized for police officer who viewed October 7 massacre footage

The Defense Ministry has officially recognized the disability of a police officer who developed post‑traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after viewing horrific footage from the October 7 attacks as part of her duties. “I can’t disconnect. I see the testimonies and haven’t slept for almost two years because of nightmares,” the officer told ynet.
The officer, a woman in her 30s, is a lawyer by training and serves in the Lahav 433 unit; she previously served in an Israel Defense Forces intelligence unit. After the terror attack in the Gaza border communities, her role included taking testimony from survivors, rescue personnel and other officials who witnessed the brutal scenes.
As part of her work, she was tasked with building investigation files against hundreds of Nukhba terrorists, which required her to watch videos showing shocking scenes of the massacre. The fact that her husband fought terrorists on October 7 in Gaza border communities further intensified her psychological distress.
She said she has since been unable to function as a mother or wife. “I suffered anxiety attacks and was sure I was going to die,” she said. “I deal only with what I must, and my parents do the rest. I can’t give my children love.” She has been unable to work over the past year and said she “cannot return.”
Exposure to gruesome footage and funerals
In a medical opinion submitted to the Defense Ministry committee, attorney Eli Saban, representing the officer, described how on October 7 she learned of the deaths of soldiers who served alongside her husband and subsequently attended a series of funerals. The document states that “the officer could neither sleep nor function.” She was also exposed to security camera footage showing terrorists killing children, and a video of Hamas members dragging the body of a police officer she knew on a motorcycle into Gaza.
The Defense Ministry’s letter of recognition states: “Post‑traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) occurred during your period of service and due to your service in the police during Operation Swords of Iron,” The officer is now awaiting determination of her eligibility for a treatment package from the ministry.
“The Defense Ministry did justice by recognizing this case, given the very exceptional circumstances," Saban said. "Although she was not exposed to a combat event per se, it was appropriate to recognize her, and she will now receive comprehensive rehabilitative support that will help her.”