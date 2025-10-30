Despite Hamas handing over hostage bodies, Israel says crisis 'far from resolved'

Israel received on Thursday night the bodies of hostages Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch, which were identified at the National Center of Forensic Medicine. But Israeli officials said the hostage remains crisis is far from over and has exposed serious gaps in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hamas.
The transfer took place two days after Hamas claimed it had “located” the bodies in Gaza. Israeli officials said even before the handover that the terror organization could likely reach most of the remaining bodies, yet 11 Israelis killed in captivity are still held in the Strip.
Under the terms of the deal, Hamas was expected to relinquish control of Gaza and disarm. But Israeli officials say the terror group continues to manipulate all sides involved in what Washington has called “Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza.” More than two years after the October 7 massacre, Hamas remains an armed organization with no sign of disappearing.
Israeli frustration over US restraint
Hamas’ violations have continued even as the agreement’s first phase was completed last week. The latest handover followed a series of breaches, including sniper and anti-tank fire in Rafah that killed Israeli reservist Efi Feldbaum. Earlier, Hamas returned additional remains of fallen soldier Ofir Tzarfati, forcing his family to reopen his grave for the third time after the group staged a fake rescue operation.
Israeli officials said the agreement lacks real leverage or incentives to compel Hamas to return the remaining bodies, leaving bereaved families in anguish as they wait for closure.
Behind the scenes, officials in Jerusalem expressed frustration with what they described as “American constraints” preventing a stronger Israeli military response. “The Americans are managing the event,” one Israeli source said, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s options are limited.
Although U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed the importance of returning the fallen, Israeli officials said his administration has not permitted a resumption of full-scale combat in Gaza. Even Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas violations were carried out only after coordination with Washington.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who visited Israel and the American command center in Kiryat Gat last week, said it was “not certain” Hamas was responsible for the sniper attack that killed Feldbaum — a comment that drew sharp criticism in Jerusalem.
U.S. veto on Israeli moves
Following the Rafah incident, Israel’s security cabinet discussed potential “sanctions” on Hamas, including a limited advance beyond the so-called “yellow line” established under the agreement. But the move was vetoed by the Trump administration after consultations with Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israel’s main liaison to Washington.
“It’s become routine,” one Israeli official said. “Hamas violates the deal, Israel threatens retaliation, and then Washington blocks it.”
Continued US oversight
Amid the tension, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Dan Caine arrived in Israel as part of what Israeli officials have informally called the “Bibi-sitter” mission — reflecting Washington’s close supervision of Israeli operations in Gaza. Kane is expected to oversee implementation of the Trump plan and ensure there are no unilateral Israeli actions.
Trump advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also continuing efforts to assemble a multinational stabilization force for Gaza. The United States has asked Arab countries to contribute troops, arguing that a Western presence would be viewed by Palestinians as an occupation. However, several Arab states have refused, citing fear of direct confrontation with Hamas.
Until an international force is formed, U.S. officials said Washington will assume responsibility for humanitarian operations in Gaza starting Nov. 7. Israeli officials remain skeptical that the American-led command overseeing the enclave will meet its commitments or operate independently of Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.
“It’s all a matter of coordination,” one Israeli official said.
The remaining fallen
According to the IDF, 11 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza remain unreturned. They are:
Capt. Omer Neutra
Sgt. Maj. Ran Gvili
Staff Sgt. Itay Chen
Sgt. Oz Daniel
Col. Asaf Hamami
Lt. Hadar Goldin
Dror Or
Meny Godard
Lior Rudaeff
Joshua Lewito Mollel
Sontisak Ryntathiang