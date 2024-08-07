Settlers want to build more settlements in response to sanctions

The Judea and Samaria Council presented the government with a list of demands in the wake of U.S. and international sanctions imposed on some settlers over violation of international law and violence against Palestinians.
According to the list seen by Ynet on Wednesday, the settlers want the government to establish new settlements and legalize outposts every time sanctions are announced, and for legislation to be passed to punish left-wing activists whom they accuse of providing the information that can lead to sanctions being imposed. "The government seems to be doing nothing against the sanctions," one official in the council said. "Israel must wake up and deal with this."
The council demanded that the government set up a mechanism to protect banks where the accounts of organizations and individuals named in the sanctions are kept. According to U.S. law, any financial institution that provides services to entities or people under sanctions is barred from doing business in the U.S.
The settlers also want the government to fund organizations aiding settlers and entities under sanctions and urge suspending trade agreements with countries that have imposed such sanctions.
The settlers' council said they planned to advocate for the government to establish a ministerial committee and appoint a special project manager to deal with the response to sanctions against entities and West Bank settlers.