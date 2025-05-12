Live: Hamas releases Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander to Red Cross

Hamas has released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander to the International Committee of the Red Cross, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Alexander is currently en route to Israeli territory through the Kissufim crossing, the source said.

Hamas’ armed wing confirmed it had released Alexander, 21, who was taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel. His handover marks the first release of a hostage since the collapse of a ceasefire in March.

Alexander, a dual citizen from New Jersey, was serving in an elite infantry unit near the Gaza border when he was abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. He is believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a security consultation with top defense officials ahead of the release. He is also updating them on recent discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff and coordinator for hostages and missing persons, Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, are en route by Israeli Air Force helicopter to the Re'im military base near the Gaza border. There, Alexander will reunite with his mother, Yael, before being transferred to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv for medical evaluation and treatment.

The Health Ministry said that medical and psychological teams at Sourasky are prepared to provide comprehensive care to Alexander and support for his family.

Trump on release of Edan Alexander ( Video: FOX News )





President Trump confirmed the impending release on Truth Social, calling it "great news" and expressing hope that it signals progress toward ending the conflict and securing the release of all remaining hostages. He praised Witkoff's efforts, describing him as having "done a fantastic job" and possessing a "special personality."

Trump also noted that the release is expected to occur within hours and emphasized the importance of recovering the remains of deceased hostages, citing the religious significance for their families.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Hamas has indicated that Alexander's release is a goodwill gesture aimed at facilitating renewed negotiations for a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The terror group has expressed willingness to engage in intensive talks to reach a comprehensive agreement that includes the establishment of an independent governing body in Gaza.

Despite the anticipated release, Israel has not agreed to a broader ceasefire and plans to continue its military operations in Gaza. Officials have said that the temporary pause in combat is solely to ensure Alexander's safe return.

1 View gallery Edan Alexander ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

There are 59 hostages remaining in Gaza, with fewer than 24 believed to be alive. Families of other captives have expressed concern over the selective nature of Alexander's release, attributing it to his American citizenship.

Trump's Middle East tour, which includes visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, is set to begin Tuesday and is not scheduled to stop in Israel.