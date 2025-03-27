Mother of hostage Matan Zangauker appeals to Hamas for sign of life

The mother of an Israeli man held captive in Gaza released a video message Thursday pleading with his captors to provide a sign of life, as protests and calls for a hostage release deal continue across Israel.
Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was abducted during Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border assault, appealed directly to Hamas leaders in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Speaking in Arabic, she urged them to record and share a video of the hostages.
"I ask that you film them and show this video to our sons," she said in the message, which was published by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and translated into Arabic.
“We, like our sons, feel we are in captivity — for more than 500 days now,” she said. “The fear and loneliness are killing them, and they are killing us too. Will our sons ever come home? Don’t forget them. Don’t forget us.”
Zangauker also directed an appeal to former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to support efforts for a new hostage deal.
“President Trump, please do everything in your power. The Israeli government must bring back all the boys still held by Hamas, or this war will never end. It’s time to end this nightmare,” she said.
The video was styled after clips released by Hamas featuring captives, and Zangauker called on the guards to ensure the safety of the hostages until an agreement is reached. “Our sons need us to stay strong for one another,” she said.
In a final message to her son, she said: “Matan, my son, Mom is on her way — together with Ilana, Natalie, Shani and an entire nation. We are fighting every day to bring you back. Stay strong. You will get out of there and come back to us. We are all fighting for you.”
Earlier Thursday, Zangauker joined a protest at the Green Village junction near Tel Aviv, organized by the Youth Protest movement, which has been active in the campaign to bring home the hostages.