Mother of hostage Matan Zangauker appeals to Hamas for sign of life

Einav, whose son was abducted on October 7, appeals directly to terror group's leaders in Arabic, urging them to share her video with those still in captivity

Yael Ciechanover|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
October 7
Hostage
Hamas hostages
Hostage deal
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Gaza
Hostage families
Khan Younis
The mother of an Israeli man held captive in Gaza released a video message Thursday pleading with his captors to provide a sign of life, as protests and calls for a hostage release deal continue across Israel.
Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was abducted during Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border assault, appealed directly to Hamas leaders in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Speaking in Arabic, she urged them to record and share a video of the hostages.
2 View gallery
עינב צנגאוקר, אימו של מתן, במסר לשובים של מתן ולנשיא טראמפעינב צנגאוקר, אימו של מתן, במסר לשובים של מתן ולנשיא טראמפ
Einav Zangauker
(Video: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
"I ask that you film them and show this video to our sons," she said in the message, which was published by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and translated into Arabic.
“We, like our sons, feel we are in captivity — for more than 500 days now,” she said. “The fear and loneliness are killing them, and they are killing us too. Will our sons ever come home? Don’t forget them. Don’t forget us.”
Zangauker also directed an appeal to former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to support efforts for a new hostage deal.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
“President Trump, please do everything in your power. The Israeli government must bring back all the boys still held by Hamas, or this war will never end. It’s time to end this nightmare,” she said.
The video was styled after clips released by Hamas featuring captives, and Zangauker called on the guards to ensure the safety of the hostages until an agreement is reached. “Our sons need us to stay strong for one another,” she said.
2 View gallery
עינב צנגאוקר בהפגנת הנוער בכפר הירוקעינב צנגאוקר בהפגנת הנוער בכפר הירוק
Zangauker protesting at the Green Village junction near Tel Aviv
(Photo: Zohar Bar-Yehuda)
In a final message to her son, she said: “Matan, my son, Mom is on her way — together with Ilana, Natalie, Shani and an entire nation. We are fighting every day to bring you back. Stay strong. You will get out of there and come back to us. We are all fighting for you.”
Earlier Thursday, Zangauker joined a protest at the Green Village junction near Tel Aviv, organized by the Youth Protest movement, which has been active in the campaign to bring home the hostages.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""