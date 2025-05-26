Attorney general on appointing Bar's replacement: 'Netanyahu has serious conflict of interest, cannot choose next Shin Bet head'

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening that he is in a conflict of interest and therefore cannot be involved in appointing the next head of the Shin Bet internal security agency. Her statement followed Netanyahu’s announcement of his intention to appoint Maj. Gen. David Zini to the position . Baharav-Miara stressed that “there is serious doubt as to whether Zini can be appointed to the role.”

In a letter to the prime minister, Baharav-Miara wrote that Netanyahu "is in a severe conflict of interest regarding the appointment of a new Shin Bet chief," and that he "acted in violation of a Supreme Court ruling and in conscious breach of binding legal guidelines." She declared the decision to appoint Zini—made while Netanyahu is in such a conflict—“invalid and unlawful.”

Looking ahead, she instructed Netanyahu to refrain from any involvement—direct or indirect—in appointing the next Shin Bet head or interim replacement “at least until the completion of investigations in the relevant cases.”

1 View gallery Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he can not appoint Maj. Gen. David Zini to lead Shin Bet ( Photos: Abir Sultan/AFP,Alex Kolomoisky, IDF Spokesman,Yoav Dudkevich )

To ensure continuity within the Shin Bet and a proper appointment process, Baharav-Miara recommended transferring the appointment authority to another minister, who would present a nominee to the government—the authorized appointing body. However, due to “the serious flaws already tainting the dismissal and appointment process,” and concerns that any minister tasked with the appointment may act as a proxy for Netanyahu, she outlined two key legal implications: first, the appointment process must begin anew, under strict protocols to prevent improper influence; second, there is now “serious doubt” whether Zini’s candidacy can proceed at all.

Baharav-Miara also emphasized the urgent national need for a permanent Shin Bet chief, given the current security situation, before current Director Ronen Bar completes his term. Bar announced that he will step down on June 15.

The attorney general also warned that acting contrary to legal obligations—“in conflict of interest, in violation of Supreme Court precedent, and ignoring binding legal advice—not only breaches the law, but also delays the process and undermines critical national security goals.”

Government backs Zini appointment despite legal warning

Earlier in the day, before the attorney general’s statement, ministers expressed support for Zini’s appointment during a special Jerusalem Day cabinet session held in the City of David. In a collective declaration read aloud to the ministers, the government called on all parties to “remove obstacles and expedite the approval of the appointment, which is essential for Israel’s security.”

The statement continued: “The government welcomes the prime minister’s intention to appoint Maj. Gen. David Zini as head of the Shin Bet. It sees the appointment of a permanent director during wartime as a matter of national importance, and urges against defaulting to a temporary replacement.”

That same morning, Baharav-Miara warned in a speech at the Israel Bar Association conference in Eilat about rapid changes to Israel’s system of governance. “This is not a hypothetical warning about the future,” she said. “It is the reality we are living in.”

Supreme Court President Justice Yitzhak Amit echoed the concerns, warning that judicial independence is “under attack,” and that there are “ongoing efforts to undermine the judiciary and judges.”

In her speech, Baharav-Miara also criticized the defense minister’s decision to block a speech by the military advocate general, calling her “uniquely qualified” to counter international claims against Israel. On the issue of military service exemptions, she said: “The Defense Service Law demands equality. The so-called draft law that has yet to be born is not a valid substitute—it does not relieve anyone of the duty to serve. That applies to all draft evaders, not just yeshiva students.”

She added that sanctions must be both legal and practical, targeting draft dodgers “at airports, at banks.” Legally, she outlined three steps: significantly increasing the number of draft orders, fully enforcing military penalties on those who avoid service, and expanding civil sanctions—all of which, she said, could be implemented without government intervention or new legislation.