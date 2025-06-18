Netanyahu, Trump speak as U.S. weighs joining Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump overnight Tuesday amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran and growing speculation that Trump may authorize American involvement in the fighting, including an attack on Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility. The call followed extended security consultations held in parallel in Washington and Jerusalem.

An Israeli official told CNN that “we are waiting for the decision of the president.” According to two Israeli sources who spoke with the network, Netanyahu has not explicitly asked Trump to join the military operation but is hoping Trump will reach that conclusion independently. One senior source said, “The whole operation is premised on the fact that the U.S. will join at some point.”

2 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP, AP Photo/Vahid Salemi/Carlos Osorio, Haim Goldberg/Flash90 )

CBS News reported that Trump is considering deploying U.S. Air Force assets to join Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, following a National Security Council meeting earlier in the day.

NBC News reported that Trump is reviewing several options regarding Iran, including direct military action. U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Kane and other senior military officials were seen leaving the White House after the meeting.

While the international community watches Trump closely, wondering whether the U.S. will join Israel’s war against Iran, the White House released an unusually light public schedule for the president.

Aside from the swearing-in of Charles Kushner—father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared—as U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco, the only other item is a closed-door lunch with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir. The timing of the meeting has drawn attention given Pakistan’s proximity to Iran.

According to The New York Times, Iran has already begun preparing missiles and other military equipment for potential retaliation against U.S. bases in the Middle East, should the U.S. enter the conflict.

Two officials with access to the intelligence said the Houthis may also resume attacks on American targets, which would mark their first such action since a ceasefire agreement was reached.

Fordow is Iran’s second most important uranium enrichment facility after the larger Natanz site, which was already hit in Israel’s opening strike. Located near the city of Qom, about 160 km (100 miles) south of Tehran, Fordow was built deep into a mountainside at an estimated depth of 260 to 300 feet (80 to 90 meters) to withstand airstrikes.

2 View gallery Nuclear site at Fordow ( Photo: AFP )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Iran began its construction around 2006 but only disclosed its existence in 2009 after Western intelligence agencies had already discovered it. Then-U.S. President Barack Obama said the facility’s size and structure were “inconsistent with a peaceful nuclear program.”

Under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, uranium enrichment at Fordow was to be halted entirely for 15 years. However, Iran resumed operations following the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement.

The site now houses around 2,000 centrifuges, most of them advanced IR-6 models, with approximately 350 enriching uranium to 60% purity, according to a Reuters report. In 2024, Iran was reported to have significantly expanded the facility.

Fordow has also been the target of alleged sabotage attempts. In 2013, Western media reported an explosion that supposedly destroyed much of the site and trapped hundreds of workers.

Tehran denied the incident but acknowledged a separate explosion the year prior that damaged high-voltage power lines supplying the facility—disrupting power is one known method of disabling centrifuges. In 2022, Iran claimed it had foiled another sabotage plot allegedly orchestrated by Mossad, involving the recruitment of a neighbor of one of the site's employees.