Three seriously injured in explosion at Intel plant in southern Israel

Eight firefighting teams, including hazardous materials specialists, responded after black smoke was spotted at the Kiryat Gat facility; three people were evacuated to hospital as crews searched for anyone trapped and worked to contain the blaze

Roni Green Shaulov
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Intel
Kiryat Gat
Three people were seriously injured in an explosion and fire at Intel's facility in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, on Wednesday, with emergency crews investigating the possible involvement of hazardous materials.
Israel Fire and Rescue Services said it received a report at 2:12 p.m. of thick black smoke and an explosion at the plant on Avatz Boulevard.
חשד לפיצוץ בקרית גתחשד לפיצוץ בקרית גת
Three seriously injured in explosion at Intel plant in southern Israel
Eight firefighting and rescue teams, including specialized hazardous materials units, were deployed to search for trapped workers, contain the blaze and monitor for potentially dangerous substances.
Southern District police said the fire may have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion and that investigators were examining a possible hazardous materials leak. Officers were securing the site, conducting searches and directing traffic while emergency crews continued their work.
Magen David Adom (MDA) initially reported that the three victims were seriously injured. Fire officials later confirmed that all three had been evacuated to a nearby hospital.
Emergency operations remained underway, with authorities urging the public to avoid the area. The cause of the explosion had not yet been determined.
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