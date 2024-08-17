President Herzog in an unprecedented saying: 'Kahanism needs to be removed from government'

A sharp and unprecedented confrontation occurred on Saturday afternoon between President Isaac Herzog and protesters outside his residence. The demonstrators, who continually interrupted him, accused him of not doing enough to affect change. Herzog stated his call for unity within Israeli society, and when questioned about whether this unity includes ministers such as the Minister of National Security and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, he replied, "On the contrary, Kahanism (messianic extremism) certainly needs to be removed from the government."
The protesters criticized him for not aiding in the fight for the return of the hostages, to which he responded, "We meet with hostage families and bereaved families every day. You are simply mistaken." Herzog further expressed his belief in the State of Israel, Israeli society, and Israeli democracy, asserting that "Israeli democracy will prevail."
President Herzog, who still has four years remaining in his term, also stated, "If I see a danger to Israeli democracy, I will lead the charge."
Addressing the recent Jewish riots where settlers attacked a Palestinian village, he remarked, "This is a very serious act, but it's being handled. There are half a million people living in the settlements, 99% of whom are law-abiding, all engaged in this battle and war, facing threats to their lives from all directions. Our role now is to be united."
This is not Herzog's first criticism of Ben-Gvir. Last May, Herzog commented on the tweet "Hamas ❤️ Biden," posted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against U.S. President Joe Biden, criticizing the approach by saying, "Even when there are disagreements and disappointing moments between friends and allies, there is a way to resolve disputes." He emphasized the importance of avoiding baseless, irresponsible, and offensive statements and tweets that damage Israel's national security interests.
In November 2022, following the last elections and before the formation of Benjamin Netanyahu's government, Herzog was recorded discussing Ben-Gvir with Shas party members during consultations at the President's residence. Herzog remarked, "You have a partner around whom the whole world is worried," referring to Ben-Gvir. One Shas member responded, "He has moderated, though."
Herzog, presenting concerns he received regarding Ben-Gvir's positions to the Shas representatives, mentioned, "There is one issue I didn’t raise because I don’t want to embarrass anyone, but you will have a problem with the Temple Mount. It is a critical issue. You have a partner whom the entire world around us fears. I have also told him this. Between us, this is really not for publication. I don't want to cause trouble. You have a responsibility to address it."