'We were dealt a massive blow, this is a declaration of war' Nasrallah says

Hezbollah chief calls the coordinated explosions a declaration of war, a massacre and a genocide that broke all rules; during his speech Israeli jets reported flying low over Beirut 

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Thursday that the coordinated attack attributed to Israel was the most severe and unprecedented blow in the history of the conflict. "This is a declaration of war," he said. "We know the enemy has technological superiority especially supported by the U.S. and the West. We bet on Jihad, attrition. We've won many times before."
During the terror group's televised speech, Lebanese media reported Israeli fighter jets flying over Beirut. Earlier media outlets reported jets over the Beqaa Valley and areas in the South.
2 View gallery
Nasrallah said Israel broke all rules in the coordinated explosions of the group's communications devices on Tuesday and Wednesday. He said the Israelis did not care if the pagers were among civilians, claiming dozens were killed including women and children and thousands wounded. "This is an act of terror, a massacre, a genocide," he said. The terrorist leader also thanked Lebanon's government, Iran and health officials for their actions in the wake of the explosions.
2 View gallery
הלוויה של מחבל חיזבאללה בפרבר דרומי של ביירותהלוויה של מחבל חיזבאללה בפרבר דרומי של ביירות
Funeral of Hezbollah members killed in a coordinated explosion of pagers on Tuesday
(Photo: Emilie Madi / Reuters)
He said Israel had intended to kill thousands in its coordinated attack on the terror group's communication devices but had failed.
Shortly before the Iran-backed Hezbollah leader began speaking, the IDF announced its was conducting strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, in an unusual move.
