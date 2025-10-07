Four drones from Yemen downed over Eilat as Israel marks October 7 massacre anniversary

On the third October 7, since the war began, Israel faced attacks on multiple fronts: drones from Yemen, rockets from Gaza, and Hezbollah terrorists struck in Lebanon

ynet correspondents|
Israel continued to face attacks on several fronts on Tuesday, the third of October 7 since the Hamas-led massacre and the outbreak of the war. As the nation commemorated two years since the terror attack and negotiations for a potential deal continued in Egypt, fighting persisted in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen.
In the afternoon, two sirens sounded within 20 minutes in Eilat following the launch of drones from Yemen. The Israeli Air Force intercepted the drones, and the interceptions were filmed by beachgoers at Dolphin Reef. “Wow, well done, IDF,” some were heard cheering. The interceptions were also visible in the skies over Aqaba, Jordan. The Air Force later confirmed that it had downed four drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels within less than an hour.
Interception of a Yemeni drone above Eilat
(Photo: Hadar Ben Dror, Keren Natanzon-Weitz, and Adrian Mikanowski)
Earlier in the day, a rocket was fired from northern Gaza and landed without exploding in an open area near the moshav of Netiv HaAsara, along the Gaza border. The rocket struck greenhouses and became lodged in the sand. At 9:29 a.m., another “Red Alert” siren was activated, but the IDF later said it was a false alarm.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מיירוט הכטב"ם באילתתיעוד מיירוט הכטב"ם באילת
The drone interception
(Photo: Adrian Mikanowski)

2 View gallery
זירת הנפילה סמוך לנתיב העשרהזירת הנפילה סמוך לנתיב העשרה
The scene where the Gaza rocket exploded
Shortly before the rocket fire, the Israeli military carried out two separate airstrikes in southern Lebanon within an hour, killing two Hezbollah terrorists. One of them, Mahmoud Ali Issa, Hezbollah’s local representative in the village of Kafra, was killed by a drone strike in Deir Amas.
IDF strikes in southern Lebanon
(Video: IDF)
According to the IDF, Issa was responsible for liaising between Hezbollah and residents on both economic and military matters and was involved in seizing private properties for terror use, such as renting homes to store weapons and conduct surveillance.
In another strike, the IDF said it killed Ali Kaddouh in the Wadi Marimin area. Kaddouh was allegedly operating engineering equipment near Zibqine in an effort to restore Hezbollah’s damaged infrastructure.
