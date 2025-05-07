'This is a national mission': IDF's new reserve force prepares for first combat action

The IDF ’s newly formed Yonatan Brigade, operating under the 96th Reserve Division, has completed its training ahead of a planned operational deployment in September . The brigade, comprising five battalions, completed in recent days two weeks of training focused on combat in both urban and open terrain.

Lt. Col. (res.) Shai Peretz, deputy commander of the Yonatan Brigade, led the exercise. “Everything happens for the first time in the first exercise,” he said. “We’re bringing together soldiers from different units — each with their own norms and standards — and aligning them. Beyond the operational training, we’re making sure they speak the same language, coordinate and function as one fighting force.”

Peretz described the turnout as remarkable: “People showed up at 7:30 a.m. and were in uniform, armed and ready to train within 30 minutes. Everyone’s committed, experienced and professional.”

The 96th Division is composed of reservists who had previously received exemptions from reserve duty . It includes five regional brigades: Galil-Golan, responsible for the Golan Heights area; Yizraeli, for the Galilee and Jezreel Valley; Yonatan, covering central Israel and the Shfela region; Uri, from Jerusalem to Ashkelon; and Negba, for Be’er Sheva and southern Israel.

“We’re aware of the pressure on reservists,” Peretz said. “Our goal is to enter operations quickly and reduce the burden on active-duty forces.” Still, he noted, the division is short about 30% of its required manpower. “This is a national mission. We’re calling on those with reserve exemptions to join — a brigade of fit, ready soldiers who’ll show up whenever they’re needed.”

Peretz, 41, lives in Amiad, is married with four children, and works as CEO of Ralco Energy Group. A veteran of the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, he served as a combat officer during 2014’s Operation Protective Edge and led an infantry battalion in the current war. In May 2024, he took on the mission of helping establish the Yonatan Brigade.

Peretz also reflected on his personal journey. As a teen, he barely attended school until 9th grade and was written off by teachers. Today, with three academic degrees and a successful civilian career, he sees his IDF reserve service as a second calling.

Maj. K., 43, from Netanya, commands Company B in the Sharon Battalion, one of the Yonatan Brigade’s combat units. A career educator, he’s married and a father to two children. K. served 15 years in the IDF, including stints in elite units like Duvdevan and Maglan. He joined the Yonatan Brigade’s formation effort six months ago while completing roughly 200 days of reserve service during the ongoing war.

“This is history,” he said. “I started alone and now we have a massive company. There’s not a single soldier whose name or needs I don’t know. In a short time, we’ve become a family.”

K. became a father for the second time during a maneuver in Khan Younis . “On the morning of October 7 , while my partner was six months pregnant, I left in uniform with a pistol. I was gone for months. My son developed separation anxiety but I know he looks up to me. When I get home, he asks to ‘train like soldiers.’ My daughter was born while I was en route to Khan Younis.

“I headed out for the birth and was back in uniform three days later. I barely got to see her,” he said. “My wife gets it — it’s a fire inside me. We’re doing something important. I grew up in a military household. My dad was in the army, my grandfather served in the Irgun. It’s part of me. Reserve duty is a privilege.”

Shir, 40, from Tel Mond, works in renewable energy. She’s married to G., also a reservist and they have two children. During her mandatory service, she was a combat driver in Gaza and later held a security role. After the war began, she was called up as part of her community’s alert squad.

“I volunteered to defend the home front,” she said. Later, when asked to join the division, “it was clear I’d take part. After October 7, I realized we can only rely on ourselves.”

Shir said the transition was tough on her children. “At first, they didn’t understand. We lean heavily on family support because both of us are drafted. Sometimes they wake up at night, come to our bed and I’m not there — but I’m doing this so they have a safe home to grow up in.”

She praised her unit: “We have an amazing company — high-quality people who leave their families and jobs to give their all. It’s human capital that gives you hope for a better future.”

Sagi Kochavi, 52, from Talmei Elazar, also joined the 96th Division. Married to Yehudit, they have two children, of which 19-year-old Bar served in the Givati Brigade. He works in tech and serves in the Yonatan Brigade’s Sharon Battalion as the third platoon sergeant.

A former Golani Brigade soldier, Kochavi was seriously wounded in service, recovered and completed his duty in the LOTAR counterterrorism unit. When the division formed, he found he was eligible and enlisted.

“My wife knows how much the country means to me — above all disagreements and considerations,” he said. “Given today’s situation and the shortage of soldiers, I’ll drop everything and come. To me, this isn’t a sacrifice — it’s an honor.”

Kochavi also took part in the recent exercise. “It was an intense week — military-style and special forces level. People came with a real desire to coordinate and act without hesitation. Despite disagreements or debates, everyone understands we’re needed — and we show up.”