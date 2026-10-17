Israeli strike targeted Hamas leader dubbed ‘Sinwar’s successor,’ but he survived, report says

A senior Hamas official told the London-based Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that Ali al-Amoudi, who is considered the terrorist organization's leader in the Gaza Strip, was wounded in an Israeli strike targeting him two weeks ago.
According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, al-Amoudi, dubbed "Sinwar's successor," sustained moderate injuries. The official said al-Amoudi was indeed inside the residential apartment that was struck, but was in a separate section of the apartment, which allowed him to survive.
The official said al-Amoudi is in good condition and is receiving treatment at a secure location. This marks the first time a senior Hamas official has acknowledged that Israeli intelligence accurately identified the target of the strike.
Al-Amoudi, who previously headed Hamas' propaganda apparatus, was released in the 2011 prisoner exchange deal that secured the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.