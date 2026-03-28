Houthis fired cruise missile at Israel after ballistic launch, IDF reveals

Houthi forces in Yemen fired both a ballistic missile and a cruise missile toward Israel early Saturday , the IDF said, revealing that an earlier interception initially believed to involve a single projectile included a second, previously undisclosed launch.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a ballistic missile had been fired toward the Negev desert — the first such launch since the start of Operation Roaring Lion — and had been intercepted.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Kobi Koankes )

Hours later, the IDF said the Houthis had also launched a cruise missile around 11 a.m., which was likewise intercepted. Unlike the earlier launch, no sirens were activated in that case, in line with existing policy.

The developments come as cross-border fire continues on multiple fronts. From Lebanon, Hezbollah launched more than 250 projectiles on Friday, including 23 rockets that crossed into Israel. Most of the fire was directed at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon.

Since the start of the war, about 850 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed , the IDF said. Among those killed Saturday was Ali Shoeib, whom the military described as an intelligence operative in Hezbollah’s Radwan force.

The IDF said its 91st Division has killed more than 330 terrorists, while the 146th Division has killed 94. The 36th Division killed 35 terrorists over the past two days, it added.

From Iran, dozens of missiles and drones were launched Friday, some of which entered Israel. In recent days, roughly 10 Iranian missiles per day have triggered sirens across the country.

Iranian missile strike in central Israel

The IDF estimates that within days it will complete key strikes targeting Iran’s military industry, a goal shared with the United States.

Overnight, the Air Force carried out a wave of strikes on Iranian regime infrastructure . Guided by naval intelligence, the IDF said it struck the headquarters of Iran’s Maritime Industries Organization near Tehran, which is responsible for the research, development and production of naval weapons systems, including surface and subsurface vessels, manned and unmanned platforms, engines and weapons.

The military said the strike would further degrade Iran’s naval capabilities, including its ability to produce maritime weapons.