Hamas terror infrastructure in Bethlehem uncovered, 40 arrested

The Shin Bet, in coordination with the IDF and police, announced Thursday that they had successfully dismantled a major Hamas terrorist infrastructure operating in the Bethlehem area, thwarting plans for imminent shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.
The months-long investigation led to the arrest of approximately 40 Hamas operatives during more than 15 operations, carried out by IDF reservists from the Etzion Brigade, the elite Duvdevan unit and counterterror forces. During the raids, weapons including M16 rifles were seized.
According to Shin Bet, senior Hamas operatives had recruited and organized terror cells, procured weapons, and actively planned to launch attacks. One of the cells was reportedly in an advanced state of readiness to carry out shootings in the immediate future.
The findings from the investigation have been transferred to the military prosecution for indictments.
“The dismantling of this infrastructure prevented major terror attacks and potential loss of civilian and military lives,” the security agencies said in a joint statement. “Shin Bet, the IDF and Israel Police will continue to act decisively against Hamas's efforts to promote terrorism and will bring those responsible to justice.”