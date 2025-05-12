PM says Edan Alexander release is result of military pressure on Hamas, critical days for deal

“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander [by Hamas] without getting anything in return, will be possible thanks to the determined policy we led, with the backing of President [Donald] Trump, and thanks to IDF troops’ military pressure in the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander [by Hamas] without getting anything in return, will be possible thanks to the determined policy we led, with the backing of President [Donald] Trump, and thanks to IDF troops’ military pressure in the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander [by Hamas] without getting anything in return, will be possible thanks to the determined policy we led, with the backing of President [Donald] Trump, and thanks to IDF troops’ military pressure in the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

“We are in critical days in which Hamas is facing a deal that would enable our hostages’ release,” the statement adds. “Negotiations will continue under fire and amid preparations for the intensification of the fighting.”

“We are in critical days in which Hamas is facing a deal that would enable our hostages’ release,” the statement adds. “Negotiations will continue under fire and amid preparations for the intensification of the fighting.”

“We are in critical days in which Hamas is facing a deal that would enable our hostages’ release,” the statement adds. “Negotiations will continue under fire and amid preparations for the intensification of the fighting.”