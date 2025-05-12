PM says Edan Alexander release is result of military pressure on Hamas, critical days for deal

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday that the release of American-Israeli hostage IDF soldier Edan Alexander was the result of Israel's policies and military pressure.
“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander [by Hamas] without getting anything in return, will be possible thanks to the determined policy we led, with the backing of President [Donald] Trump, and thanks to IDF troops’ military pressure in the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.
The PMO said all Israel had committed to was a safe corridor for the transfer of Alexander out of Hamas' hands.
“We are in critical days in which Hamas is facing a deal that would enable our hostages’ release,” the statement adds. “Negotiations will continue under fire and amid preparations for the intensification of the fighting.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement that he hoped Alexander's release was the first step toward ending the war.
“I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith toward the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration,” Trump said in the statement.
U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler, who was on his way to Israel with Yael Alexander, posted a photo with the mother of the hostage.
First published: 07:53, 05.12.25