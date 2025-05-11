Israel: Hamas to release Edan Alexander unconditionally, any talks to be held 'under fire'

Hamas intends to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander as a gesture to the United States, without demanding compensation or conditions, the Prime Minister’s Office said Sunday.
The announcement came about an hour after Hamas confirmed the planned release, which Israeli officials say stems from direct talks between the United States and the terror group, without Israeli involvement.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, U.S. officials told Israel the move is expected to open the door to negotiations for a broader hostage release under the original Witkoff framework—a proposal Israel has already accepted. Israel is preparing for the possibility that the initiative moves forward.
“In accordance with Israel’s policy,” the statement said, “negotiations will take place under fire, with a full commitment to achieving all the objectives of the war.”
Alexander, who holds dual Israeli and American citizenship, is one of dozens of hostages still held in Gaza. His planned release follows intense American diplomatic pressure. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made clear that Israel will not offer concessions, including a prisoner release or a ceasefire, in return for Alexander’s freedom.
Hamas said earlier Sunday that it was ready to “immediately begin intensive negotiations” for a comprehensive agreement to end the war, release hostages and prisoners, and establish an independent governing authority for Gaza. The group said it seeks “long-term calm and stability, reconstruction, and the lifting of the blockade,” and praised the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The Hostage and Missing Families Forum, a leading advocacy group, welcomed the announcement but said it must mark the beginning of a broader deal.
“Idan’s return must mark the start of a single agreement to bring back all 59 hostages,” the group said in a statement. “There is only one moral and necessary deal: the immediate return of all hostages and an end to the war. This is an emergency call. The responsibility lies with the Israeli government. No one must be left behind.”
According to the Witkoff framework, announced after the first phase of negotiations in early March, a 50-day cease-fire would begin with the release of about half the remaining hostages—11 living and 19 deceased. Negotiations for a permanent cease-fire would take place during that period. If an agreement is reached, the remaining hostages would be released.