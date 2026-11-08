‘Liar and fraud’: Ben-Gvir attacks police brass over handling of election interference probe

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir dramatically escalated his confrontation with Israel’s police leadership on Sunday, accusing the force’s top investigations official of dishonesty and claiming Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was using pressure against Police Commissioner Danny Levy. The remarks widened a feud that until now had largely centered on Levy, with Ben-Gvir turning his attention to

Deputy Commissioner Boaz Balat

, head of the Police Investigations and Intelligence Division, following reports that Balat had ordered investigators not to transfer information connected to

the election interference investigation