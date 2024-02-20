IDF seizing over $250 million from Hamas in Khan Yunis

The IDF found over a billion shekels ($250 million) in an operation in Gaza, security sources told i24NEWS. The operation targeted Hamas funds at the bank in Khan Yunis and was conducted over the past two days. the money was found in 12 safes that were broken into.
In November, the IDF officially announced the seizure of over $1 million in various currencies that were found in Hamas strongholds.
The military then assigned a special division to take custody of the money found in private homes of Hamas terrorists or in the group's instillations. This latest raid was a more targeted operation in the war on the terrorist organization.
An international effort to take hold of Hamas funds was also being carried out by the United States and others including the use of sanctions, such as the “Coordinated Action Against Hamas Leaders and Financiers,” announced on November 14.
The European Union added Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, to their designated terrorist list and froze his assets. While the IDF found envelopes from Iran, that were stuffed with cash addressed to the terror group's leader.
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS