IDF seizing over $250 million from Hamas in Khan Yunis

Troops raid local bank find vast amount of cash kept in 12 safes in operation conducted in recent days; military spokesperson says terror group stole hundreds of millions of dollars from international aid organizations

i24NEWS|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
IDF
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas
The IDF found over a billion shekels ($250 million) in an operation in Gaza, security sources told i24NEWS. The operation targeted Hamas funds at the bank in Khan Yunis and was conducted over the past two days. the money was found in 12 safes that were broken into.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
In November, the IDF officially announced the seizure of over $1 million in various currencies that were found in Hamas strongholds.
2 View gallery
כספי הטרור שהוחרמו על ידי לוחמי היחידה הרב-ממדיתכספי הטרור שהוחרמו על ידי לוחמי היחידה הרב-ממדית
Cash belonging to Hamas found in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
The military then assigned a special division to take custody of the money found in private homes of Hamas terrorists or in the group's instillations. This latest raid was a more targeted operation in the war on the terrorist organization.
An international effort to take hold of Hamas funds was also being carried out by the United States and others including the use of sanctions, such as the “Coordinated Action Against Hamas Leaders and Financiers,” announced on November 14.
2 View gallery
מעטפות כסף שהועברו למנהיג חמאס, יחיא סינווארמעטפות כסף שהועברו למנהיג חמאס, יחיא סינוואר
Money from Iran transferred to Yayha Sinwar
(Photo: IDF)
The European Union added Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, to their designated terrorist list and froze his assets. While the IDF found envelopes from Iran, that were stuffed with cash addressed to the terror group's leader.
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""