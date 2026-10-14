Israel signs deal to purchase 12 Apache helicopters from Boeing after $1B budget cut

Israel has signed a deal to purchase 12 advanced Apache attack helicopters from U.S. aerospace company Boeing for the IDF, after the government approved an allocation of 1 billion shekels (about $323 million) to the Defense Ministry in a telephone vote.

Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram instructed the ministry's delegation in the United States to sign the agreement with the Pentagon following the government's approval on Wednesday. The deal was finalized after the Defense Ministry requested and received several extensions from the U.S. administration because of Israel's budgetary constraints.

Boeing Apache Echo helicopter ( Photo: Boeing Israel )

The helicopters, scheduled for delivery early in the next decade, will be the AH-64E Apache Guardian, also known as the Echo model, the latest and most advanced version of the aircraft.

The agreement was tailored through a joint Israeli-American effort to meet Israel's operational requirements while addressing the complex budgetary challenges facing the country. The Defense Ministry's delegation in the United States and its Budget Department led negotiations on the agreement and developed the financing arrangement.

The funding will come from postponing Defense Ministry payments on other procurement deals. The reduction in future years' budgets is a technical accounting measure required by the Finance Ministry to enable the agreement to be signed.

Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed the agreement, describing the acquisition as an important investment in Israel's military capabilities.

"The procurement of the Apache helicopters is a critical step in the IDF's force buildup, one that will strengthen its operational capabilities against a wide range of threats and contribute to the security of the State of Israel in the years to come," Katz said.

"The Israeli defense establishment invested considerable effort and acted with determination to overcome the challenges and complete this agreement, out of a deep understanding of its importance in ensuring the IDF's strength and readiness for future challenges. I thank our partners in the U.S. administration and the Pentagon for their steadfast commitment to Israel's security, and for the cooperation and flexibility that made this agreement possible."

Baram said the deal was made possible by financing arrangements negotiated with the United States that addressed the Defense Ministry's budgetary limitations without compromising operational requirements.

"“The execution of the Apache agreement was made possible thanks to creative solutions we developed together with our American partners, without compromising operational needs," Baram said. "This professional work with the U.S. administration reflects the depth of our strategic relationship and the mutual commitment to Israel's security."

Baram added that the Defense Ministry would continue working to finalize additional major procurement agreements.