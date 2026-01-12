IDF plans postwar future amid US aid cut fears and election uncertainty

Amid concern within the military over a drastic, large-scale cut to the U.S. military aid program to Israel that is to be approved this year and begin in 2028, and even the risk that it could be the last such package, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen.

Eyal Zamir

will on April 1 launch the first year of his five-year multiyear plan. The plan is intended to reshape the Israel Defense Forces and embed the lessons of the war that erupted after the

October 7 massacre