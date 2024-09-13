Gun smugglers eye Israel's unsecured border with Jordan

The war in the north has resulted in an increase of smuggling attempts across the Jordanian border. On Tuesday, police forces from the Nagen - special units securing the Jordanian and Egyptian frontiers captured 75 Glock rifles concealed in a car driven by two young Bedouins from the Negev Desert, after the capture of 33 handguns at the Rabin Jordanian border crossing in July.
The weapons find their way mostly into the hands of terrorists in the West Bank amid constant efforts by Iran and Hamas to arm terrorists and encourage attacks against settlers and troops.
But they also reach criminal gangs inside Israel. The cost of a Glock can reach NIS 35,000, twice its price in Jordan. Gang wars in the Israeli Arab sector have become increasingly violent, especially amid the failings of the police to investigate these crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.
On Thursday, four people were killed, including two children and a dozen others were badly injured, including five who are in critical condition, when an explosive device was thrown at a car in the mixed Jewish and Arab city of Ramla in central Israel. the explosion started a fire in a nearby shop filled with shoppers and others who tried to escape the blast.
"The war has increased the demand for guns and munitions, especially in the West Bank but also in the north and the south," a Magen commander said. "Weapons come in from Jordan and drugs come across from Egypt but we receive intelligence indicating weapons are in increasing demand."
He said smugglers operate their smuggling missions in an organized form and with military precision. They have people in charge of security, others who coordinate between both sides of the border, lookouts who ensure there are no Israeli security forces on the route and SUVs to navigate the terrain.
The weapons that are smuggled arrive mostly in the South and are delivered to criminals in the North at a high cost.
Israel's long border with Jordan on its eastern flank is wide open for the most part. This has been a cause for concern among residents of the Araba desert and the Southern city of Eilat, especially after the October 7 Hamas massacre. Construction of a barrier wall has begun in some areas and communities along the border have increased their security teams.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Jordan Valley earlier this week, days after a fatal terror attack on the King Hussein border crossing to Jordan and promised to cooperate with the neighboring kingdom to prevent further attacks and to stop weapons from being smuggled into the West Bank. He said Israel and Jordan will cooperate on the construction of a "strong barrier."