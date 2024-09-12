Islamists triumph in Jordan’s election, signal shift wway from Western-aligned policies

The Islamic Action Front, the Jordanian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, made significant gains in Jordan’s parliamentary elections, tripling its representation to 31 seats in the 138-member lower house, up from 10 in the outgoing legislature.

As the main opposition party, the Front's victory could potentially position its members for ministerial roles, although King Abdullah II is expected to favor loyalists in forming the new government.

2 View gallery Parliamentary elections in Jordan earlier this week ( Photo: Khalil Mazraawi / AFP )

With a majority Palestinian population, Jordan has been deeply affected by the ongoing Gaza war. The Islamic Action Front capitalized on this sentiment, with its leaders suggesting the election results reflect increased public support for resistance to Israeli policies.

Morad Al-Adilah, a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, said the election was a referendum on the Gaza war, indicating Jordanians' backing for the resistance. He cited comments by Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about building a synagogue on Temple Mount as a catalyst for heightened voter turnout.

Voter participation reached 32%, a rise from previous elections, held just two days after a Jordanian terrorist killed three Israelis at the King Hussein border crossing.