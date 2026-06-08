Trump: 'Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting'

U.S. President Donald Trump called Monday for Israel and Iran to immediately stop “shooting,” as a renewed round of direct fighting between the two countries raised fears of wider regional escalation.
“Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting',” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly,” he wrote in a follow-up post.
The appeal came after Iran fired missiles at Israel and Israel carried out strikes inside Iran, including reported attacks on radar and air defense systems meant to clear routes for Israeli aircraft. Israeli officials said the military was prepared for several days of fighting and had approved plans for further strikes.
Iran also threatened to target oil and gas facilities linked to Israel, the United States and their allies if attacks on energy infrastructure continued. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for an attack on industrial sites in Haifa, saying it was retaliation for a strike on an Iranian petrochemical facility.
The escalation spread beyond Iran and Israel. Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they were renewing a naval blockade on Israel and closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Israeli shipping, while also claiming missile fire toward the Tel Aviv area.
IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Iran had violated a two-month ceasefire by firing at Israel and that Israel had not broken the truce. He said 22 missiles had been launched from Iran overnight, along with two from Yemen, and that the military was prepared for several days of fighting or longer.