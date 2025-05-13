US was not informed, Gaza hospital targeted in strike: Behind the assassination attempt on Mohammed Sinwar

Israel did not notify the United States ahead of the assassination attempt on Mohammed Sinwar in Khan Younis, a source familiar with the matter revealed to Tnet on Tuesday evening. According to the source, the operation was the result of a "sudden opportunity," leaving no time to inform the Americans or consider the fact that the strike coincided with President Donald Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia.
The source clarified that Sinwar's death has not yet been confirmed, but noted that "at the moment, it looks promising—and if he was there, it is hard to believe he survived because it was a very aggressive strike."
The decision to target Sinwar was made shortly before the operation, with the aircraft deployed in a rapid and compact timeframe. Officials in Israel estimate that it may take some time to determine the results of the strike with certainty, potentially a few days.
Mohammed Sinwar, brother of slain Hamas mastermind Yahya Sinwar, had been leading Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in Gaza since the assassination of Mohammed Deif. Following the elimination of his brother Yahya Sinwar in Rafah, he also became involved in managing broader operations in Gaza. Known for his extremist stance and as a significant figure in Hamas leadership, Mohammed Sinwar often posed a barrier to negotiations between Israel and Hamas. If he was indeed killed, this could impact ongoing talks, potentially strengthening the position of Hamas's external leadership, which is seen as more inclined toward reaching agreements.
The attempt to assassinate Sinwar involved Shin Bet’s Operations Division and Military Intelligence, similar to other targeted killings carried out in recent months. Attention is now turning to who might succeed Mohammed Sinwar if his death is confirmed, with Gaza Brigade Commander Izz al-Din Haddad emerging as the most likely candidate.
In a joint statement issued by IDF and Shin Bet about the strike, it was reported that Hamas operatives were targeted in a command and control facility located underground beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. A security source emphasized that the forces confirmed there were no hostages in the facility prior to the strike. Based on Israeli intelligence, several senior Hamas figures were present at the site that was bombed. According to Palestinian reports, the attack resulted in seven fatalities and 30 injuries.
The joint IDF and Shin Bet statement further asserted: "The terrorist organization Hamas continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes, cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population inside and around the hospital. Prior to and during the strike, measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information. IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act forcefully against the Hamas terrorist organization and eliminate any threats to the citizens of the State of Israel."