Brother of former Hamas captive Avera Mengistu reported missing

Police are searching for Ashagra Mengistu, the 33-year-old brother of former Hamas hostage Avera Mengistu, who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Ashagra was last seen leaving his mother’s home in the West Bank city of Ma’ale Adumim. Police said he may be in the Haifa Bay area in northern Israel and have asked for the public’s help in locating him.

He is described as having a medium build, standing 1.75 meters (5 feet 9 inches) tall, with black hair. He speaks Amharic. Anyone with information is asked to call Israel Police’s 100 emergency line or the Ashkelon police station at 08-6771440.

His brother, Avera Mengistu, 39, crossed into the Gaza Strip in September 2014, shortly after the end of Operation Protective Edge against Hamas. Avera, who has a history of mental health issues, was held captive by the terrorist group for more than 10 years.

In January 2023, Hamas released a proof-of-life video in which Avera said: “I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I and my friends remain in captivity after so many years of suffering and pain? Where is the state and people of Israel to care about our fate?”