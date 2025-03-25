Over 150 Hamas terrorists killed in Gaza in one week, security officials say

Israel killed more than 150 Hamas terrorists who were under surveillance of security forces, since the renewed fighting in Gaza began, defense officials said on Tuesday. IDF struck over 420 targets in the Strip.
"In the past week, the IDF and Shin Bet targeted high-ranking terrorists and commanders in the Hamas," the officials said. "Those strikes, such as the killing of Ismail Barhoum, the group's prime minister, just five days after his predecessor was assassinated, affect the situation on the ground. Yesterday, IDF targeted over 100 Hamas vehicles, which essentially functioned as armor for them on October 7."
The IDF expanded its ground operations in Gaza, operating in the Shabora neighborhood in central Rafah, in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and Hamas strongholds. "IDF operates based on quality, not quantity," the officials said. "We send civilians leaflets and messages and allow them to evacuate. Yesterday, IDF evacuated residents from Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun, areas from which rockets were launched, and carried out extensive strikes there."
According to the officials, the military is working according to a structured plan and in stages, approved by the government, taking into consideration the need to avoid harm to the hostages.
The IDF continued to operate in Syria, including strikes in Najha village near Damascus and the T4 airbase in Homs. At least five armed men were killed in southern Syria on Tuesday after the group opened fire at Israeli troops across the border in the Golan Heights, the IDF said.
The security and defense officials said Israel was also concerned about missile fire from Yemen. Over the past week, Houthi rebels launched five missiles toward Israel within six days. "There is an ongoing campaign in the region against the Houthis in Yemen, and there is dialogue between the Chief of Staff and U.S. Central Command Commander General Michael Kurilla," the officials said, emphasizing that all missile launches were intercepted.
The IDF was also operating against Hezbollah in Lebanon with increased attacks coming after rockets were launched at Metula over the weekend. "We respond to every violation of the cease-fire. We eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank division for the 'Southern Front,' which adds to the 110 terrorists eliminated in Lebanon since the beginning of the ceasefire."