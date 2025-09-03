Hamas claims it's 'ready for comprehensive deal'; Netanyahu calls it 'more spin' | These are the conditions and the landmines

Before the coming Gaza City operation and after Trump's tweet, the terrorist organization said it still waits for Israel's response to the offer to release 10 living hostages, but are 'ready for a comprehensive deal'; Israel is not expected to agree to the conditions - which include an IDF withdrawal from Gaza; Another major minefield: the demand that Hamas disarm