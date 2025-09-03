Hamas claims it's 'ready for comprehensive deal'; Netanyahu calls it 'more spin' | These are the conditions and the landmines

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is demanding the release of all 48 hostages still held in Gaza. U.S. President Donald Trump backed him Wednesday but again only considered the living hostages and ignored those who have been killed. Hamas, meanwhile, said it is open to a “comprehensive deal,” but only under conditions Israel is unlikely to accept.
In a statement, Hamas said it is still awaiting Israel’s response to the August 18 mediation proposal, which called for the release of 10 out of the 20 hostages believed to be alive. The group added that it is prepared for a full exchange: “the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, under an agreement that would end the fighting, withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, open the crossings, and begin reconstruction.”
But Israel has ruled out a full withdrawal from Gaza, and Hamas did not address another key Israeli demand—that the terror group disarm. Hamas said it would accept “the establishment of an independent national technocratic government that would take full responsibility for managing Gaza’s affairs in all areas.”
Defense Minister Israel Katz swiftly rejected Hamas’ offer, saying: “Hamas continues to deceive and spout empty words, but soon it will understand that it must choose between two options: accepting Israel’s conditions for ending the war—first and foremost, the release of all hostages and disarmament—or Gaza will become another Rafah and Beit Hanoun. The IDF is fully prepared.”
Netanyahu’s office also dismissed Hamas’ statement: “Unfortunately, this is more spin by Hamas that has nothing new. The war could end immediately on the conditions set by the Security Cabinet: release of all hostages, Hamas’ disarmament, demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, continued Israeli security control in Gaza, and establishment of an alternative civilian administration that does not incite terror or threaten Israel. Only these conditions will prevent Hamas from rearming and repeating the October 7 massacre again and again, as it promises.”
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed the rejection, calling the group’s offer unacceptable. “It’s very simple: the return of all hostages, Hamas’ disarmament, demilitarization of Gaza, a security buffer zone, and long-term Israeli freedom of action in Gaza. This is the minimum end-state of the war—not one fraction less. With God’s help, we will reach it, either through Hamas’ surrender and acceptance of these conditions, or through its destruction in the war soon,” he said.
Earlier, Trump aligned with Netanyahu and opposed any phased deal. On his TruthSocial platform, he wrote: “Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 hostages (not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!"
On the battlefield, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the Gaza front with Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and other senior officers. From an observation point over Gaza City, he was briefed on the operational picture and Division 162’s plans for deepening the maneuver.
“We are intensifying the fighting in the central arena, in Gaza, and deepening the blows against Hamas,” Zamir said. “IDF forces are operating in positions controlling the city. Yesterday we began a significant mobilization of reservists to continue striking Hamas.”
Addressing troops, he added: “You are facing one of the greatest challenges in Israel’s history. You are among our best, acting with courage, determination, and dedication in the heart of enemy territory. We have entered the second stage of Operation Gideon’s Chariots to achieve the goals of the war. The return of our hostages is a moral and national mission. We will continue striking Hamas’ centers of gravity until its defeat. We are creating a constant sense of persecution for them everywhere.”