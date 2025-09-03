IDF chief tours Gaza ahead of planned Gaza City assault, as Hamas launches retaliatory campaign

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as preparations intensified for the second stage of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, which includes plans to capture Gaza City.
According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, meanwhile, a new billboard appeared in Tehran’s Palestine Square with the slogan: “Netanyahu is gambling with the lives of your children.”
Zamir visited the field with Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and other commanders, observing Gaza City and receiving an operational briefing from the IDF’s 162nd Division.
“We are intensifying the fighting in the central arena, in the Gaza Strip, and deepening our blows against the Hamas terror organization,” Zamir said. “IDF forces are operating in the areas overlooking the city. Yesterday we began a significant call-up of reservists to continue intensifying the strike against Hamas.”
The army chief addressed commanders and soldiers directly: “You are facing one of the greatest challenges in the history of the State of Israel. You are the finest of our people, acting with courage, determination and dedication in the heart of enemy territory. We have entered the second phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots to fulfill the goals of this war. Bringing back our hostages is a moral and national mission. We will continue to strike Hamas’ centers of gravity until its defeat, and we are creating a sense of persecution for them everywhere.”
In response, a senior commander from Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades told Al Jazeera: “We are launching Operation Moses’ Staff in response to Gideon’s Chariots II. Our first actions took place in the Zeitoun and Jabaliya neighborhoods, hours after the enemy announced the start of its operation. The enemy saw firsthand the readiness of our fighters, and this is only the tip of the iceberg of what awaits them in Gaza. Just as the David’s Stone operations thwarted Gideon’s Chariots,’as the occupation itself admitted, so Moses’ Staff will work wonders.”
Separately, the Israeli Air Force held a change-of-command ceremony at Tel Nof Air Base. Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said: “We are in a critical stage of the war, in which the hostages’ time is running out. I promise we will continue to do everything to bring them home. This is the most urgent mission before us.”
Bar acknowledged the presence of Merav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi Gonen, who was released from Hamas captivity after 471 days. “Dear Merav, mother of Romi, thank you for honoring us with your presence here. It is very meaningful to us,” Bar said.
“We wish a full and speedy recovery to all the wounded, in body and soul. We embrace and remember all the fallen of Israel’s wars; we owe our existence to them. By their heroism, we will continue to act,: Bar added. "We will collapse and dismantle Hamas. Across all arenas we will make it clear, through our actions, that it is better for those who seek our destruction to turn to other pursuits. Their aspirations will not be realized.”