IDF probe finds troops acted without authorization in Gaza hospital strike

The IDF said Tuesday that troops who struck the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis this week did so without the required authorization and used shells instead of precision-guided munitions, in an incident that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists, according to Palestinian officials.
The initial inquiry, presented to Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir by Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, found that Golani Brigade soldiers identified a surveillance camera placed by Hamas on hospital grounds and believed it was being used to track Israeli forces and direct attacks against them. Troops fired to destroy the camera, the military said, but the strike also caused multiple casualties.
Zamir ordered a deeper investigation into what he described as gaps in the authorization process and decision-making in the field. He stressed that hospitals are classified as sensitive sites that may only be attacked with high command approval or after extensive precautionary measures, and never with unguided fire.
The military said six of those killed were Hamas fighters, including one who participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but acknowledged civilians were also among the dead. “The Chief of the General Staff regrets any harm caused to civilians,” the statement said.
IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Hamas systematically exploits hospitals and other civilian infrastructure for military purposes, turning them into command posts, surveillance hubs and firing positions. He said Israel’s campaign is directed at “military targets only,” but acknowledged: “As a professional military, bound by international law, we are committed to investigating our actions thoroughly and professionally.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in English calling the strike a “tragic mishap.” He said Israel “deeply regrets” the loss of life, values the work of journalists and medical staff, and is conducting a “thorough investigation.” He added: “Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”
International media outlets including the BBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN and CBS widely covered the strike. The BBC led with the headline: “20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital — including five journalists.”
The incident adds to growing scrutiny of Israel’s conduct in the war, now nearing its second anniversary, as mediators push for a ceasefire and the release of 50 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.