Terrorists killed in shoot out with IDF, military says

IDF soldiers shot and killed three terrorists who opened fire on them from a vehicle in the Nablus area, the military said on Tuesday. Soldiers observed a suspicious vehicle at a distance of 100 meters. When one of the terrorists stepped out of the car and opened fire. The troops responded, killing him and two others with him.
The incident occurred close to the Samaritan neighborhood near Mount Gerizim outside Nablus. the soldiers found three M16 rifles, military vests, a gun, and ammunition, in the terrorists' car.
In a separate incident last night, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli bus in the Palestinian town of Huwara. None of the passengers were hurt, although the bus was hit by eight bullets.
The two attempted attacks occurred following a period of relative calm in the area. The incidents coincided with the IDF's early morning operation in the Askar refugee camp, situated near Nablus and Huwara.