Terrorists killed in shoot out with IDF, military says

Armed terrorist wearing a military vest, open fire on troops near Nablus, soldiers respond killing him and two others with him; weapons including M16 assault rifles, hand-gun and ammunition found in their car

Elisha Ben-Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Nablus
IDF
IDF soldiers shot and killed three terrorists who opened fire on them from a vehicle in the Nablus area, the military said on Tuesday. Soldiers observed a suspicious vehicle at a distance of 100 meters. When one of the terrorists stepped out of the car and opened fire. The troops responded, killing him and two others with him.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
The incident occurred close to the Samaritan neighborhood near Mount Gerizim outside Nablus. the soldiers found three M16 rifles, military vests, a gun, and ammunition, in the terrorists' car.
1 View gallery
זירת ניסיון פיגוע הירי בשכםזירת ניסיון פיגוע הירי בשכם
Scene of the attack
In a separate incident last night, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli bus in the Palestinian town of Huwara. None of the passengers were hurt, although the bus was hit by eight bullets.
The two attempted attacks occurred following a period of relative calm in the area. The incidents coincided with the IDF's early morning operation in the Askar refugee camp, situated near Nablus and Huwara.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""