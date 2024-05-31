Hamas releases recording of hostage Noa Argamani in new propaganda clip

Hamas released a recording Friday evening of hostage Noa Argamani. According to the recording, it was made on Thursday.
In her statements, which were likely dictated to her by her captors, Argamani criticizes the government for its inability to secure her and the other hostages' release.
"A short while ago, Hamas released a video in which Noa Argamani, who has been held captive by Hamas for 238 days, can be heard. The Argamani family requests that the video not be broadcast or published. Additionally, the family asks for privacy and not to be contacted,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.
"125 hostages have been held by Hamas for 238 days. There is no need for any Hamas propaganda video to amplify the call to the Israeli government: a deal must be reached to bring them home quickly!"
Following the October 7 terrorist attack, Argamani became a symbol of Hamas' brutality after a video documenting her abduction from the Nova music festival site, and her capture alongside her partner Avinatan Or went viral. The clip showed Argamani being forcibly taken on a motorcycle, weeping and screaming, while her partner was roughly handled by terrorists.
In December, NBC reported that an investigation, based on text messages, phone calls, satellite images and the sun's position at the time of her abduction, suggests uncertainty about the identity of her captors and that she might have been kidnapped by a Gazan mob that infiltrated Israel hours after the initial terrorist attack.
In January, the terrorist organization released another propaganda video of Argamani, which also featured Itay Svirsky, 38, and Yossi Sharabi, 53, who were both later confirmed deceased.
Noa's mother Liora is battling brain cancer and her condition has deteriorated in recent months. Last November, she made a video plea to U.S. President Joe Biden and the Red Cross, asking them to bring her daughter home.
"I am Liora Argamani. Noa Argamani's mother, the beautiful girl kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas to Gaza,” she says in the video.
“I have cancer. Brain cancer. I don't know how long I have left. I wish for the chance to see my Noa, at home. I call upon President Biden and the Red Cross to bring back my Noa as soon as possible so that I get the chance to see her.”