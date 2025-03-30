Houthis persist in strikes against Israel: Sirens send millions to shelters; IDF intercepts missile

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after the IDF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before entering Israeli airspace. The military reported that a single projectile was fired by the Houthis and was intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.
"A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
The alarms were heard across vast areas of the county, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Ramle, Holon and others. Shrapnel from the intercept fell near a school yard outside Jerusalem.
The Israel Police reported that debris fell in several areas near the capital and across central Israel following the interception.
The attack comes as U.S. forces continue airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, amid tensions in the region. “Our strikes every day and night have been extremely successful — beyond our wildest expectations,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on U.S. activity against the terror group. “We will do this for a long time — we can keep going. They want us to stop so badly.”
The U.S. military campaign, which began March 15, has targeted dozens of sites across Houthi-controlled territory, including Sanaa International Airport and locations in the provinces of Saada, Hudaydah, Al-Jawf, Amran and Marib. Civilian neighborhoods in the capital, Sanaa, were also struck late Thursday, according to local reports.