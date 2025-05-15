'These kinds of flights stay with you': Inside the flight that reunited Edan Alexander and his mother

Captain Yuval Nemirovsky had flown countless routes in his El Al career, but he says few moments were as moving as the transatlantic flight he piloted carrying Yael Alexander to reunite with her son, Edan, after nearly two years in Hamas captivity.

Alexander, a 21-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen from Tenafly, New Jersey, was taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. He was serving in the IDF near the Gaza border when he was abducted. On May 12, 2025, after 584 days in captivity, he was released as part of a negotiated deal involving the U.S., Qatar and Egypt.

5 View gallery Yael Alexander and Trump envoy Adam Boehler (second and first from right) en route to Israel ( Photo: via X )

5 View gallery Yael Alexander and Trump envoy Adam Boehler at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Courtesy of El Al )

Nemirovsky, who co-piloted the El Al flight from New York to Tel Aviv alongside Captain Roy Kabiri and First Officer Chen Maza, said he was midair over the Atlantic when the cockpit's satellite phone rang—an unusual occurrence. “Normally, if that phone rings, it’s not good news,” he recalled. But this time, the message was historic: Yael Alexander was on board, and plans were underway for Edan’s imminent release. Discretion was critical.

“I sent a flight attendant to bring Yael to the cockpit,” he said. “She looked worn down, like someone who had been through immense hardship. When I confirmed to her that the release was official, her reaction—just knowing it was real—was unforgettable.”

5 View gallery Helicopter transporting Yael Alexander from Ben Gurion Airport to reunite with her son Edan at the IDF reception point after his release ( Photo: Courtesy of El Al )

5 View gallery After 584 days, Edan and Yael Alexander reunited at last ( Photo: IDF )

After the announcement, logistical arrangements began. The Prime Minister's Office organized a helicopter to take Yael directly from the airport to meet her son at the reception point in the Re'im military base near the Gaza border. Her younger sister was also brought in to accompany her.

The flight also carried Adam Boehler, the U.S. envoy for hostage response under President Donald Trump. In a rare move, El Al allowed Boehler to address passengers over the PA system. “I want you to know that this is the start,” he said, praising the efforts that led to Alexander’s release. “We're going after every single hostage that there exists in all of Israel. We're coming for them all.” The cabin erupted in applause, a sound Nemirovsky could hear even through the cockpit’s reinforced doors.

“It was very emotional,” he said. “Just hearing those cheers—it was one of those rare, uplifting moments in a difficult time. It gives you a lot of energy.”

Nemirovsky said he later learned El Al had bumped a paying passenger off the fully booked flight to make room for Yael. “There were 40 people on the waiting list,” he said. “That gesture alone tells you something about priorities. I’m proud to be part of a company that did that." He also praised the close cooperation between the airline and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Reflecting on the experience, the veteran pilot said the moment transcended routine. “It was meaningful on a personal level,” he said. “These kinds of flights—where you know you’re flying someone to reunite with family after such a long and painful ordeal—stay with you.”