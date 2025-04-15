Israeli fighter jet accidentally drops bomb near kibbutz in south

An Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jet inadvertently released a heavy bomb over an open area near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, close to the Gaza border, due to a technical malfunction. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the incident on Tuesday evening resulted in no injuries and is currently under investigation. ​

The munition fell outside the kibbutz's perimeter, relatively near its western fence, and at a considerable distance from residential buildings. Local residents reported hearing an explosion but did not find it unusual, as such sounds are common due to ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.​

