Complaint filed in Sweden as attempts to persecute IDF soldiers around the world continue

After an IDF solder escaped from Brazil and after complaints were filed against soldiers in Thailand and Chile and other countries, the global hunt by the Hind Rajab Foundation for IDF soldiers who served in Gaza continues - and is also reaching Europe.
The anti-Israel organization announced Thursday that it has filed a complaint in Sweden against an IDF soldier for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza. According to the Hind Rajab Foundation, that soldier - a Nahal Brigade fighter - is currently visiting Sweden. "He may leave the country soon, we demand his immediate arrest," the group wrote.
The foundation attached evidence to the complaint, including a photo of him on March 1 using his sniper rifle in Gaza.
“According to eyewitnesses and journalists, civilians – including women and children – were killed in such actions,” according tot he complaint, which alleges that the unit he served in was involved in vandalism of Palestinian homes, including graffiti on the walls, and that the unit was involved in a raid on the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
On Wednesday night, in an unusual decision and against the backdrop of the same attempts by anti-Israel activists to persecute soldiers around the world, the IDF decided to hide the identities of all fighters and officers who participate in operational activities related to combat. The dramatic directive applies, from now on, to all soldiers from the rank of brigadier general and below.
Even before the latest lawsuits by the anti-Israel foundation, which files complaints based on videos and photographs posted by soldiers on social media, Ynet reported about a month ago on the growing concern in the army about attempts to persecute soldiers around the world. The IDF estimated that the decision by the International Criminal Court in The Hague to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant would provide a boost to arrests and other criminal proceedings around the world, including against senior army officers, and even against regular and reserve soldiers who fought in the Gaza Strip.
Some were required to immediately leave the countries they visited, for fear of legal action against them. Others who planned to go abroad were warned in advance for fear of being arrested or questioned. The IDF does not prohibit regular and permanent soldiers and officers from going abroad, but does formulate a "risk assessment" for each soldier who submits the application form to leave the country, with an emphasis on fighters and commanders who operated in Gaza.