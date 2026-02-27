US authorizes departure of nonessential staff from Israel

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said overnight

that “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen.” He added, “I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past. Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We’ve got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful.”