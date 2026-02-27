US authorizes departure of nonessential staff from Israel

The U.S. State Department on Friday issued an updated travel advisory authorizing the departure of nonessential government employees and their family members from the United States mission in Israel, citing security risks.
In a statement, the department said the decision was made in light of recent security incidents and an updated assessment of the situation.
The statement added that the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem may impose additional restrictions or prohibit travel by American personnel and their family members to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank, sometimes without prior notice.
U.S. citizens currently in Israel were urged to consider departing the country while commercial flights continue to operate.
The updated U.S. travel advisory was issued after the conclusion of an intensive round of talks between the United States and Iran that ended without agreements. In Tehran, officials rejected Washington’s demand to completely halt uranium enrichment on the territory of the Islamic Republic and dismantle key nuclear facilities.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an unprecedented concentration of forces in the Middle East, including aircraft carriers and submarines. The White House warned that if no agreement is reached, a military strike could occur in the immediate term.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said overnight that “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen.” He added, “I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past. Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We’ve got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful.”
Following the Geneva talks, a U.S. official said the discussions had been “positive,” adding that certain details were clarified during the second round. The next round is planned for Wednesday in Vienna at the technical level, without U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner or Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the official said. “We continue working to produce an agreement,” the official added.
MSNBC reported that Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, who has mediated the talks, is scheduled to meet Friday in Washington with Vance and other U.S. officials in an effort to prevent a U.S. strike on Iran.
Araghchi also struck an optimistic tone after the Geneva round, saying, “We managed to achieve some positive things on sanctions and nuclear issues.” He said technical-level discussions would begin Monday and that negotiations on a potential agreement could continue next week. “Holding the technical round on Monday demonstrates the seriousness of both sides regarding the diplomatic process,” he said, adding that documents must be prepared before a fourth round of talks. He described the latest round as “the best and most serious,” while acknowledging that differences remain on some issues.