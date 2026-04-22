US informed Israel that Iran ceasefire extended to Sunday, officials say

Trump has not publicly announced a new deadline. In recent weeks, he has issued multiple timelines for the ceasefire and repeatedly postponed them.

Trump has not publicly announced a new deadline. In recent weeks, he has issued multiple timelines for the ceasefire and repeatedly postponed them.

Trump has not publicly announced a new deadline. In recent weeks, he has issued multiple timelines for the ceasefire and repeatedly postponed them.

Earlier reports in the United States offered conflicting accounts of the extension, initially describing it as open-ended, then suggesting it would last “three to five days,” and later indicating no set timetable at all.

Earlier reports in the United States offered conflicting accounts of the extension, initially describing it as open-ended, then suggesting it would last “three to five days,” and later indicating no set timetable at all.

Earlier reports in the United States offered conflicting accounts of the extension, initially describing it as open-ended, then suggesting it would last “three to five days,” and later indicating no set timetable at all.

Israeli officials expressed skepticism that an agreement would be reached by the new deadline, as both sides continue to hold firm positions in negotiations, at least publicly.

Israeli officials expressed skepticism that an agreement would be reached by the new deadline, as both sides continue to hold firm positions in negotiations, at least publicly.

Israeli officials expressed skepticism that an agreement would be reached by the new deadline, as both sides continue to hold firm positions in negotiations, at least publicly.

Meanwhile, the United States is maintaining its naval blockade on Iran, while Tehran has responded by detaining vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and opening fire on ships in the area.

Meanwhile, the United States is maintaining its naval blockade on Iran, while Tehran has responded by detaining vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and opening fire on ships in the area.

Meanwhile, the United States is maintaining its naval blockade on Iran, while Tehran has responded by detaining vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and opening fire on ships in the area.

aircraft carrier continues to advance toward the Persian Gulf and is expected to arrive in the region in the coming days, according to Israeli officials.

aircraft carrier continues to advance toward the Persian Gulf and is expected to arrive in the region in the coming days, according to Israeli officials.