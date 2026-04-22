‘3–5 days’: Trump ceasefire window and naval giant heading to the Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran just before a deadline he had set, following hours of discussions at the White House, leaving uncertainty over the next phase of the conflict and the prospects for negotiations .

Trump did not specify a new deadline, saying the ceasefire would continue alongside the U.S. naval blockade “until a response is received from Iran,” raising concerns that the timeline could remain open-ended.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

However, a White House official later told Fox News the extension is expected to last only three to five days. Another official said no formal timetable has been set.

At the same time, the United States is reinforcing its military presence in the region. The Washington Post reported that a third U.S. aircraft carrier is expected to arrive in the coming days.

Officials familiar with the matter told the newspaper that U.S. Central Command is preparing for the arrival of the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group. The vessel left a U.S. naval base in Virginia about three weeks ago and is currently making its way toward the Middle East.

To avoid potential attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces in the Red Sea, the carrier took a longer route around Africa. According to NBC, it was recently near Madagascar and is now believed to be off the coast of Tanzania or Kenya. Based on its current pace, analysts tracking ship movements estimate it could arrive in the region within about five days.

The timeline for the carrier’s arrival roughly matches the reported duration of the ceasefire extension, raising the possibility that Washington is buying time to position additional forces before deciding whether to resume military action against Iran.

Analysts say the move puts pressure on Tehran by forcing it to decide whether to respond to U.S. demands while avoiding immediate escalation. At the same time, it allows Washington to avoid risking personnel while strengthening its military posture.

2 View gallery USS George H.W. Bush ( Photo: MC3 (SW) Nicholas Hall/Wikipedia )

The USS George H.W. Bush, which entered service in 2009, carries about 6,250 personnel, including more than 3,500 sailors and about 2,500 aircrew. The nuclear-powered carrier, roughly 333 meters (1,092 feet) long, can carry around 90 aircraft and helicopters and is equipped with advanced missile defense and electronic warfare systems.

The vessel has previously operated in the Mediterranean and took part in operations against the Islamic State group. In 2017, an F/A-18 launched from the carrier shot down a Syrian Su-22 aircraft, marking the first U.S. downing of a manned aircraft since 1999.

The carrier, which is comparable in size to a small town, includes extensive onboard facilities such as kitchens producing tens of thousands of meals daily, recreation areas, sports teams and other amenities.

It also visited Israel in 2017, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the ship.